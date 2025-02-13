Politicians comment on Trump's statements about likely start of peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

World politicians comment on the statements made by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday after telephone talks between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the statements made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Brussels at NATO headquarters at the beginning of the meeting of the Ramstein format group.

Thus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that "all we need is a just peace."

"All we need is peace. A JUST PEACE. Ukraine, Europe and the United States should work on this together. TOGETHER," he wrote on X.

At the same time, former US Ambassador to Russia (2012-2014) Michael McFaul believes that the statement by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the "impracticality" of Ukraine's membership in NATO is a gift of "his administration's willingness to give Putin two giant victories."

"SecDef has just articulated his administration's willingness to give Putin two giant victories-- Ukrainian land and no Ukrainian membership in NATO. What did he get from Putin in return? Nothing. This is not how you negotiate with Putin," McFaul said.

Carl Biltd, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, believes that the Trump administration made concessions in the negotiations even before they began, and compared them to the Munich talks in 1938.

"It’s certainly an innovative approach to a negotiation to make very major concessions even before they have started. Not even Chamberlain went that low in 1938. That Munich ended very bad anyhow," he wrote on X.

In contrast, South Carolina's Republican Representative in the US Congress, Joe Wilson, believes that Trump is making every effort to "end the war responsibly."

"President Trump is an expert negotiator who knows the Art of the Deal. I am grateful that he is working hard to end the war responsibly. We must provide him with maximum leverage by preparing comprehensive sanctions on Russia and providing authorities to quickly arm Ukraine," the congressman said.

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff believes that Hegseth gave up the interests of Ukraine and the United States with his statement, and called Trump the best negotiator for the Kremlin.

"Today, President Trump called our enemy, Russia, before calling our ally, Ukraine. Meanwhile, his Secretary of Defense, ruled out a future for Ukraine in NATO and a restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its own lands. Let’s not mince words about what this represents: a surrender of Ukraine’s interests and our own, even before negotiations begin. Trump’s a great dealmaker all right — for the Kremlin," the senator said.