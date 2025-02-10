Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 10.02.2025

Shmyhal, Tusk discuss cooperation in defense industry, acceleration of logistics

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk held a working conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, cooperation between the states in the defense industry and acceleration of logistics.

The parties also paid attention to the issue of border infrastructure, Shmyhal said in Telegram.

"The modernization of checkpoints on the common border took place, including with the support of USAID. We agreed with Donald Tusk to facilitate the further development of border infrastructure, in particular with the involvement of the European Investment Bank," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

According to him, Ukraine expects to make "significant progress" in rapprochement with the EU during Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Shmyhal thanked Poland for the 46th package of military aid.

"I thanked Poland for its unwavering support of Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Tags: #conversation #poland

