Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 10.02.2025

Zelenskyy, EIB President discuss Ukrainian Energy System

1 min read
Zelenskyy, EIB President discuss Ukrainian Energy System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño, with whom he discussed the state of the Ukrainian energy system.

"We also talked about Ukraine's energy sector. I am glad that our partners support our energy sector and will continue to support it. And the very important project on crossing the border is an important project, we are very close to positive results," Zelenskyy said, addressing the EIB President.

In turn, she noted the importance of signing an agreement on mobilizing about EUR 1 billion in investments in the public and private sectors of Ukraine, including investments in critical infrastructure and energy infrastructure.

Calviño expressed hope that very soon they will focus on Ukraine joining the European Union, joining the European family, and that the bank will be in a new phase, focusing on recovery, prosperity and well-being for Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #eib #meeting

MORE ABOUT

20:39 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

17:28 16.05.2025
Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

16:12 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

15:51 16.05.2025
If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

11:11 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

09:26 16.05.2025
Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

21:43 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

21:31 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

HOT NEWS

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Enemy strike on minibus near Bilopillia town deadliest in recent weeks – HRMMU

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

AD
AD