Zelenskyy, EIB President discuss Ukrainian Energy System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño, with whom he discussed the state of the Ukrainian energy system.

"We also talked about Ukraine's energy sector. I am glad that our partners support our energy sector and will continue to support it. And the very important project on crossing the border is an important project, we are very close to positive results," Zelenskyy said, addressing the EIB President.

In turn, she noted the importance of signing an agreement on mobilizing about EUR 1 billion in investments in the public and private sectors of Ukraine, including investments in critical infrastructure and energy infrastructure.

Calviño expressed hope that very soon they will focus on Ukraine joining the European Union, joining the European family, and that the bank will be in a new phase, focusing on recovery, prosperity and well-being for Ukraine.