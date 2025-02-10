Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:42 10.02.2025

Sybiha: Time to make Russia pay for years of weaponizing energy

1 min read
Sybiha: Time to make Russia pay for years of weaponizing energy
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has congratulated Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on successfully connecting to the European power grid and called on the partners to make Russia pay for the years of weaponizing energy.

"Time to make Russia pay for its years of energy weaponization: unplug Russian LNG, shadow fleet, atomic energy; replace Russian energy with that of the United States and other partners; store U.S. LNG in Europe's largest underground storages in Ukraine – all infrastructure is in place," he said on the X social network on Monday.

The minister emphasized that not only the Baltics plugged into Europe, but also Russia unplugged from it.

"Zero Russia Dependence Policy should be Europe's strategic goal," he said.

Tags: #sybiha

