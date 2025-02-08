General Staff reports 60 combat clashes along front line since midnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On Saturday, enemy shelling continues to affect border settlements, in particular Bila Bereza and Chuikivka in Sumy region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on the Telegram channel as of 16:00.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 60 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed two attacks in the area of Vovchansk on the Kharkiv axis.

On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy made three assaults near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman axis, the invading army attacked four times near Nove, Novoyehorivka, and Yampolivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Makove.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked four times near Krymske and Toretsk. Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka were under airstrikes.

On the Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pischane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the enemy and repulsed twelve attacks, five skirmishes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivsk axis, the enemy attacked five times near Kostiantynopil. Two skirmishes are still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole axis, the enemy with the support of aviation made one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivske.

In the Siversk axis, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske axis, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 15 Russian attacks, six more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 26 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, as well as made 309 artillery shelling attacks.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.