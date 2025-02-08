Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 08.02.2025

General Staff reports 60 combat clashes along front line since midnight

2 min read
General Staff reports 60 combat clashes along front line since midnight
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On Saturday, enemy shelling continues to affect border settlements, in particular Bila Bereza and Chuikivka in Sumy region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on the Telegram channel as of 16:00.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 60 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed two attacks in the area of Vovchansk on the Kharkiv axis.

On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy made three assaults near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman axis, the invading army attacked four times near Nove, Novoyehorivka, and Yampolivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Makove.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked four times near Krymske and Toretsk. Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka were under airstrikes.

On the Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pischane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the enemy and repulsed twelve attacks, five skirmishes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivsk axis, the enemy attacked five times near Kostiantynopil. Two skirmishes are still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole axis, the enemy with the support of aviation made one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivske.

In the Siversk axis, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske axis, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 15 Russian attacks, six more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 26 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, as well as made 309 artillery shelling attacks.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

18:54 08.05.2025
As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

11:39 06.05.2025
Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:44 30.04.2025
Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

19:00 29.04.2025
Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:29 22.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

18:14 21.04.2025
Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:31 19.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

LATEST

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

AD
AD