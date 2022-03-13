Facts

13:57 13.03.2022

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

1 min read
Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours.

"Today, the key task is Mariupol. Our humanitarian cargo, our convoy is 2 hours from Mariupol. Only 80 km [left]," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday.

As the President said, everything is being done to overcome the resistance of the occupiers.

"They block even [the work] of the priests of the Orthodox Church who accompany this cargo, food, water, medicines. Ukraine sent 100 tonnes of the most necessary things to its citizens," he said.

"All diplomatic efforts for this cargo to reach the destination are being made. Let's see if Moscow is able to hear. We understand that it is very difficult for all Ukrainians now, for all 48 million Ukrainians, but we will win. And this is 100%."

Zelensky also added that by now, almost 125,000 citizens have been transported from the areas of hostilities to safe territory through humanitarian corridors.

Tags: #cargo #mariupol #humanitarian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 13.03.2022
About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

16:58 13.03.2022
Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

13:20 13.03.2022
Military-political leadership of Ukraine regards blockade of Mariupol as problem number one – official

Military-political leadership of Ukraine regards blockade of Mariupol as problem number one – official

09:45 13.03.2022
Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol spends night in Berdiansk – Zelensky

20:40 12.03.2022
Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

17:18 12.03.2022
Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19:07 11.03.2022
Some 7,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid imported to Ukraine in past 24 hours – customs service

Some 7,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid imported to Ukraine in past 24 hours – customs service

18:16 11.03.2022
India's Kusum Charitable Trust donates 20 tonnes of medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

India's Kusum Charitable Trust donates 20 tonnes of medicines to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

18:08 11.03.2022
More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

15:38 11.03.2022
Switzerland to provide CHF 80 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, other countries of region

Switzerland to provide CHF 80 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, other countries of region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Podoliak: not so long to hold meeting between Zelensky and Putin, trying to make it happen as soon as possible

LATEST

Russian invaders carry out air raid on school in Mykolaiv region - military administration head

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Zelensky visits hospital of Defense Ministry in Kyiv

Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

Govt negotiating with global companies to establish new logistics chains for supply of gasoline, diesel to Ukraine – PM

New York Times confirms journalist Brent Renaud's death near Kyiv, says he wasn't on its assignment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD