Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours.

"Today, the key task is Mariupol. Our humanitarian cargo, our convoy is 2 hours from Mariupol. Only 80 km [left]," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday.

As the President said, everything is being done to overcome the resistance of the occupiers.

"They block even [the work] of the priests of the Orthodox Church who accompany this cargo, food, water, medicines. Ukraine sent 100 tonnes of the most necessary things to its citizens," he said.

"All diplomatic efforts for this cargo to reach the destination are being made. Let's see if Moscow is able to hear. We understand that it is very difficult for all Ukrainians now, for all 48 million Ukrainians, but we will win. And this is 100%."

Zelensky also added that by now, almost 125,000 citizens have been transported from the areas of hostilities to safe territory through humanitarian corridors.