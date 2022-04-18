Crew members of three cargo ships AZBURG, SMARTA, and BLUE STAR-1 with Ukrainians onboard remain in captivity – Denisova

Members of the crews of the three cargo ships AZBURG (flying the flag of Dominica), SMARTA and BLUE STAR-1 (flying the flag of Liberia) remain in captivity of Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said on Telegram.

According to captain of the AZBURG vessel Serhiy Dzysiak, the crews were "checked" in the filtration camp in Mangush. For now they are placed in temporarily occupied Donetsk under constant supervision of armed Russian military.

"Taking civilians hostage the Russian Federation violates the right to life and liberty and security of person guaranteed by Articles 3 and 5 of the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the right to freedom of movement as guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol 4 of the Convention," Denisova wrote.

It became known about the capture by Russian servicemen of the AZBURG crew in Mariupol on April 10. Among them were 12 sailors who were citizens of Ukraine.

On April 12, it became known that members of the crew of the dry cargo ship BLUE STAR-1, 18 of whom are Ukrainians, were captured on the territory of Mariupol commercial seaport. According to Denisova, they were taken to the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

A day earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights reported that Russian occupiers seized and transported to an unknown location the crew of the ship SMARTA. Eighteen crew members were also citizens of Ukraine.

According to information previously voiced by her, there may be about 200 crew members of several vessels blocked by the occupiers in the port of Mariupol in captivity of the occupiers.