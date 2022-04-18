Facts

19:54 18.04.2022

Crew members of three cargo ships AZBURG, SMARTA, and BLUE STAR-1 with Ukrainians onboard remain in captivity – Denisova

2 min read
Crew members of three cargo ships AZBURG, SMARTA, and BLUE STAR-1 with Ukrainians onboard remain in captivity – Denisova

Members of the crews of the three cargo ships AZBURG (flying the flag of Dominica), SMARTA and BLUE STAR-1 (flying the flag of Liberia) remain in captivity of Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said on Telegram.

According to captain of the AZBURG vessel Serhiy Dzysiak, the crews were "checked" in the filtration camp in Mangush. For now they are placed in temporarily occupied Donetsk under constant supervision of armed Russian military.

"Taking civilians hostage the Russian Federation violates the right to life and liberty and security of person guaranteed by Articles 3 and 5 of the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the right to freedom of movement as guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol 4 of the Convention," Denisova wrote.

It became known about the capture by Russian servicemen of the AZBURG crew in Mariupol on April 10. Among them were 12 sailors who were citizens of Ukraine.

On April 12, it became known that members of the crew of the dry cargo ship BLUE STAR-1, 18 of whom are Ukrainians, were captured on the territory of Mariupol commercial seaport. According to Denisova, they were taken to the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

A day earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights reported that Russian occupiers seized and transported to an unknown location the crew of the ship SMARTA. Eighteen crew members were also citizens of Ukraine.

According to information previously voiced by her, there may be about 200 crew members of several vessels blocked by the occupiers in the port of Mariupol in captivity of the occupiers.

Tags: #cargo #ships #captivity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

16:33 04.04.2022
Russia blocks all humanitarian cargo in Mariupol, no single evacuation bus reaches city

Russia blocks all humanitarian cargo in Mariupol, no single evacuation bus reaches city

20:03 21.03.2022
ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

18:41 21.03.2022
Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

18:25 17.03.2022
Over 5,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo cross Ukraine's border over past day – customs

Over 5,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo cross Ukraine's border over past day – customs

13:57 13.03.2022
Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

15:52 11.03.2022
Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

15:38 05.03.2022
Humanitarian cargo from western Ukraine arrived in Luhansk region – Haidai

Humanitarian cargo from western Ukraine arrived in Luhansk region – Haidai

13:41 05.03.2022
Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

18:13 02.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia cannot fully ensure transportation of goods due to Russia's military aggression

Ukrzaliznytsia cannot fully ensure transportation of goods due to Russia's military aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

Zelensky gives EU ambassador completed questionnaire for Ukraine to receive EU candidate status

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

LATEST

There can be no impunity for war crimes, EU supports work of ICC – Borrell

Italian Parliament supports arms supplies to Ukraine almost unanimously

Danger of Russian sea, airborne landings in southern Ukraine remains, along with danger of missile and bomb strikes across country – Zaluzhny

In Slobozhanske and Donetsk operational areas, aggressor intensify offensive and assault actions in some directions - AFU General Staff

More than 105,000 residents of the region, Mariupol residents evacuated to Zaporizhia

Russian Armed Forces shell another district of Kharkiv, three people killed, number of wounded being established

First foreign team of rescuers arrive in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Vereschuk: Kyiv demands from Russian leadership opening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians

Zelensky gives EU ambassador completed questionnaire for Ukraine to receive EU candidate status

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD