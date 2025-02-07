MFA reports on tentative date for contact between Sybiha and Rubio

A contact between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is being negotiated, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"A contact planning is in progress between Minister Andriy Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Work is underway, there is a tentative contact date, but I won't get ahead of myself. Let's wait for it to take place," the spokesperson said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Tykhyi, as of now, there is no confirmation that Rubio will participate in an expanded meeting of foreign ministers of some EU countries in Paris, to which Sybiha has been invited.

The meeting will take place in Paris on February 12.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha was invited to an expanded meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Great Britain, Spain and the United States.