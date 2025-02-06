Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 06.02.2025

Poroshenko at Hudson Institute: We need peace through strength, as peace through weakness is capitulation

2 min read

During a speech at the Hudson Institute, a leading Republican Party think tank in Washington, former President Petro Poroshenko emphasized that only peace through strength can ensure stable security in Europe and globally. He urged Western countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and impose crippling sanctions on Russia.

"For negotiations, Ukraine must be strong. That would be peace through strength. What do we call peace through weakness? Capitulation. That wouldn't just be a defeat for Ukraine and its people – it would be a defeat for the United States," Poroshenko said.

He outlined three key points for achieving peace through strength.

"Point one is sanctions. Sanctions must cut off Putin's ability to finance the war. The sole objective is to reduce Russia's export revenues – from $600 billion to $200 billion. That will bring Putin to the negotiating table," Poroshenko argued.

"Point two is arms, including air defense systems and long-range missiles," Poroshenko said.

"Point three is put the economy on a wartime footing. How is it that North Korea and Russia produce more artillery shells than the entire Free World combined? How is it that we Ukrainians have received six million artillery shells since the war began, while Russia has nine million? It's because they have switched to a war economy, and we have not," he said.

Poroshenko also urged Western partners to invest in Ukraine's defense industry, emphasizing that NATO membership remains Ukraine's only effective security guarantee.

 

 

Tags: #hudson #poroshenko #nato

