President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine from February 8 to May 9, 2025, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill approving the presidential decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine" (No. 12404), introduced by the head of state.