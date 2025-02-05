Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:59 05.02.2025

Zelenskyy: When we reach diplomatic war settlement, we'll see Russia's terms on Kursk region

1 min read
Zelenskyy: When we reach diplomatic war settlement, we'll see Russia's terms on Kursk region
Photo: president.gov.ua

Thursday will be six months since the beginning of the Kursk operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that when Ukraine reaches "a diplomatic settlement of the war" it will see what terms Russia will offer on Kursk region.

"Tomorrow will be exactly half a year of the Kursk operation. A very important operation. And you will see, when we reach a diplomatic settlement on the end of the war, we are yet to hear the Russians' terms for Ukraine on the Kursk direction," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian troops are steadily holding the situation in Kursk region, while the Russians suffer heavy losses, which they underestimate.

"They have Koreans scattering, we see it," he said.

In addition, several important enemy military control points have been hit, the president noted.

"And I think they will not be able to push us out anytime soon exactly in this territory," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

17:46 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:35 13.05.2025
If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

17:32 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD