Zelenskyy: When we reach diplomatic war settlement, we'll see Russia's terms on Kursk region

Photo: president.gov.ua

Thursday will be six months since the beginning of the Kursk operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that when Ukraine reaches "a diplomatic settlement of the war" it will see what terms Russia will offer on Kursk region.

"Tomorrow will be exactly half a year of the Kursk operation. A very important operation. And you will see, when we reach a diplomatic settlement on the end of the war, we are yet to hear the Russians' terms for Ukraine on the Kursk direction," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that Ukrainian troops are steadily holding the situation in Kursk region, while the Russians suffer heavy losses, which they underestimate.

"They have Koreans scattering, we see it," he said.

In addition, several important enemy military control points have been hit, the president noted.

"And I think they will not be able to push us out anytime soon exactly in this territory," Zelenskyy said.