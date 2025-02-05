New sanctions planned against Russian shadow fleet, propagandists – NSDC

A new package of sanctions will be applied to those involved in the export of oil products from the Russian Federation, the production and distribution of anti-Ukrainian films, as well as the theft of cultural property from the occupied regions of Ukraine, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

"The Security Service, together with intelligence agencies, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Agency, proposes to impose sanctions against 83 individuals for facilitating the export of Russian oil products from the ports of the aggressor state. We are actually talking about a shadow fleet," Lytvynenko said at a meeting of the NSDC with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a video of which was published on the head of state's Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The second package was formed based on proposals from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and concerns 41 individuals and 47 legal entities. According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council, it concerns "producers of Russian propaganda films and companies specializing in the formation, release and distribution (of products) of anti-Ukrainian content in the retail network."

"And the third package, formed by the Security Service based on materials from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in relation to Russians who facilitated the theft of Ukrainian national heritage from Ukrainian museums located in the occupied territory, from Kherson, and so on," Lytvynenko added.