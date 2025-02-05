Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:32 05.02.2025

New sanctions planned against Russian shadow fleet, propagandists – NSDC

2 min read
New sanctions planned against Russian shadow fleet, propagandists – NSDC

A new package of sanctions will be applied to those involved in the export of oil products from the Russian Federation, the production and distribution of anti-Ukrainian films, as well as the theft of cultural property from the occupied regions of Ukraine, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

"The Security Service, together with intelligence agencies, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Agency, proposes to impose sanctions against 83 individuals for facilitating the export of Russian oil products from the ports of the aggressor state. We are actually talking about a shadow fleet," Lytvynenko said at a meeting of the NSDC with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a video of which was published on the head of state's Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The second package was formed based on proposals from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and concerns 41 individuals and 47 legal entities. According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council, it concerns "producers of Russian propaganda films and companies specializing in the formation, release and distribution (of products) of anti-Ukrainian content in the retail network."

"And the third package, formed by the Security Service based on materials from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in relation to Russians who facilitated the theft of Ukrainian national heritage from Ukrainian museums located in the occupied territory, from Kherson, and so on," Lytvynenko added.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

20:18 13.05.2025
Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

13:28 10.05.2025
Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

09:19 09.05.2025
British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

20:59 01.05.2025
Zelenskyy: New sanctions packages apply to those who serve Russian military production, propagandists

Zelenskyy: New sanctions packages apply to those who serve Russian military production, propagandists

16:14 01.05.2025
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions, in particular, against Oleksiy Arestovych

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions, in particular, against Oleksiy Arestovych

20:40 30.04.2025
Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

16:02 29.04.2025
Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

21:27 18.04.2025
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

09:55 18.04.2025
Bill on sanctions against Chinese companies supporting Russia submitted for consideration by US Congress – Markarova

Bill on sanctions against Chinese companies supporting Russia submitted for consideration by US Congress – Markarova

19:17 17.04.2025
Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Merz calls on Putin to agree to ceasefire: Ball is in Russia's court

AD
AD