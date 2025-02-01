Defense forces shoot down 56 out of 123 enemy drones at night, 61 locally lost - Air Force

On Saturday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down 56 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as other types of drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, 56 Shahed attack UAVs/imitation drones of various types were shot down, another 61 UAVs did not reach the target (lost location)," the report says.

In general, the radio engineering troops of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 165 enemy air targets: 123 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones, as well as 42 ballistic, cruise and guided missiles of Iskander, Kalibr types, X-22/32, X-101/X-55, X-59/X-69 and X-31P.

"Due to the active opposition of the Defense Forces, a significant part of the missiles did not reach their targets. However, there are also defeats, in particular by missiles that enter the target along a ballistic trajectory. We will not release detailed information about enemy missiles yet," the Air Force said.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of the Russian strike, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were hit by missiles and attack UAVs.

"The hit of an X-22 missile into an apartment building in Poltava, the firing of ‘ballistics’ at the historical center of Odesa is another evidence of the barbarity and terrorism of the Russian leadership. Also on the night of February 1, the enemy attacked Ukrainian enterprises and Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv regions," the report says.