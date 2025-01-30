Interfax-Ukraine
12:38 30.01.2025

Drones attack Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region

Drones attack Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region

Drones attacked Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in Rostov region of the Russian Federation, equipment was damaged, and the company stopped working, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in Rostov region of the Russian Federation has now suspended operations after the attacks," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Kovalenko, in 2024, this refinery processed, according to various estimates, from 3 million tonnes of oil. "Although it can process 7.5 million tonnes, attacks prevented it from working at full capacity," he noted.

"The equipment is damaged there now," Kovalenko added.

As reported, the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery was attacked by drones on December 19, 2024, when at least one fuel tank burned down.

