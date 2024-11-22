NATO Secretary General Rutte intends to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may soon visit the United States to meet with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing sources.

The ezine says Rutte is expected to visit Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence soon to discuss a negotiating strategy to end the conflict in Ukraine.

People familiar with the situation said that the main idea that the NATO Secretary General would try to convey will be the need for a just and long-term peace that will not encourage the actions of the Russian Federation and will provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

At the same time, the publication says that during a recent meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte urged European leaders not to gossip about Trump, but to engage in dialogue with him, since Europe needs America to remain on our side.