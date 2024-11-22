Ukraine to receive $4.8 bln under PEACE project from World Bank

Ukraine will receive $4.8 billion under the PEACE project from the World Bank, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

"Ukraine will receive $4.8 billion through the World Bank’s PEACE project. This is an important contribution to support Ukraine’s critical budget programs in times of war. We are very grateful to the United States and development partners who are funding this assistance, providing vital support to our country and people. Our special thanks to the leadership of World Bank for their unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Your solidarity strengthens our resilience and determination to move forward. Together we are building a stronger future," he said on the X social network.