Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:02 03.06.2025

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

3 min read
World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

A team of the World Bank, together with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Ukraine, from June 2 to June 6 are working to coordinate the key parameters of a new Development Policy Operation (DPO) agreement.

According to a Tuesday report on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the agreement envisions attracting a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) in 2025 in the amount of at least $1 billion.

On June 2, the World Bank mission on Economic Policy and Poverty began its work in Kyiv.

"The World Bank is one of Ukraine's key strategic partners in advancing systemic reforms. We are continuing joint work on the new Development Policy Operation (DPO) agreement, which will not only help attract necessary resources to support the State Budget, but also stimulate economic recovery and development," said Deputy Minister Olha Zykova.

He recalled that last year, around $3.5 billion was disbursed to the State Budget under this mechanism through three project agreements. These funds helped cover priority expenditures, support financial stability, and implement important reforms, particularly in customs and tax policy, state-owned enterprises, the energy sector, the banking sector, and private sector development.

In particular, the parties discussed reform initiatives in the social sector to be included in the new DPO.

"Starting from July 1, 2025, Ukraine will launch a pilot project to introduce basic social assistance. This is a new form of support that will consolidate several existing social benefits into one. The basic assistance will be provided to citizens who meet eligibility criteria, with a base amount of UAH 4,500. Recipients will be able to decide independently whether to switch to the new basic social assistance system," stated Roman Yermolychev during the meeting.

He also informed the mission about the Ministry of Finance's approval of a draft law to support families and encourage childbirth, scheduled for implementation next year. The ministry plans not only to revise benefit amounts but also to change the approaches to supporting parents after childbirth, aiming to improve the demographic situation, raise birth rates in Ukraine, and encourage parents to actively participate in the country's economic development.

Next steps include finalizing the conditions by the end of June, Ukraine's fulfillment of these conditions by the end of October, and approval of the financing by the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors in November.

The DPO is a systemic project aimed at supporting reforms in Ukraine. Funds provided under the project will be directed to the general fund of the State Budget upon fulfillment of agreed conditions. Key reforms focus on strengthening the foundations of economic policy to ensure sustainable growth.

Tags: #world_bank #reforms

MORE ABOUT

19:09 21.05.2025
Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

15:53 26.04.2025
World Bank to provide Ukraine with grant of $70 mln to strengthen energy system – Shmyhal

World Bank to provide Ukraine with grant of $70 mln to strengthen energy system – Shmyhal

15:27 23.04.2025
Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

15:36 18.04.2025
Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

15:46 14.04.2025
Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

14:37 29.03.2025
World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

18:11 24.03.2025
Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

12:20 25.02.2025
Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

20:16 24.02.2025
EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

HOT NEWS

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

LATEST

DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

OECD predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025-2026 due to security risks

Losses of Kherson region farmers from drought exceed UAH 1 bln - Ukrainian Agri Council

Ukrainian agency PlayCity launched: new gambling regulator to digitize licensing, eliminate illegal casinos with Russian ties

Boryspil Airport in Ukraine to receive technical assistance from Korean agency KOICA

Ukrainian agricultural holding Kernel cuts net profit by 2.5 times in Q3 2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Business activity expectations in May become positive again – NBU survey

Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

Slavski and Rozhanka Park to sign investment agreements with govt on state benefits to implement resorts in Carpathians

AD
AD