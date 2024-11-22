Facts

09:16 22.11.2024

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

1 min read
Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy
Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

Sumy Regional Military Administration clarified the consequences of today's Russian UAV strike on a neighborhood in Sumy.

"As a result of the attack by Russians on a residential neighborhood, two people were killed, 10 received injuries of varying severity," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing.

Earlier it was reported that today, on November 22, the occupiers attacked Sumy with drones, a residential neighborhood was under attack.

Tags: #sumy #uavs

MORE ABOUT

18:47 18.11.2024
Death toll in Sumy missile attack rises to 12 – authorities

Death toll in Sumy missile attack rises to 12 – authorities

10:25 18.11.2024
In Sumy, 84 people already injured due to ballistics strike, incl 11 children – regional authorities

In Sumy, 84 people already injured due to ballistics strike, incl 11 children – regional authorities

09:12 18.11.2024
Death toll in Sumy grows to 11, 68 injured, incl 10 children – city authorities

Death toll in Sumy grows to 11, 68 injured, incl 10 children – city authorities

10:55 11.11.2024
Death toll in Mykolayiv increases to five – authorities

Death toll in Mykolayiv increases to five – authorities

10:39 11.11.2024
Defense forces shoot down 39 enemy UAVs, two X-59/69 missiles

Defense forces shoot down 39 enemy UAVs, two X-59/69 missiles

13:32 07.11.2024
Russia uses UAVs to attack energy infrastructure to save missiles

Russia uses UAVs to attack energy infrastructure to save missiles

09:18 07.11.2024
Over 30 enemy UAVs neutralized on approaches to Kyiv, debris falls recorded in six districts, two wounded - authorities

Over 30 enemy UAVs neutralized on approaches to Kyiv, debris falls recorded in six districts, two wounded - authorities

09:58 06.11.2024
Shooting down Russian missiles, UAVs heading to Poland over Ukrainian territory in interests of Poland’s own security – MFA

Shooting down Russian missiles, UAVs heading to Poland over Ukrainian territory in interests of Poland’s own security – MFA

13:00 04.11.2024
Poroshenko hands over large batch of equipment to Special Operations Forces units while in Sumy region

Poroshenko hands over large batch of equipment to Special Operations Forces units while in Sumy region

10:46 04.11.2024
MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

MP Poroshenko delivers military aid to Sumy region, reports asset freezing

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

Mathernova: Dnipro witnesses first use of ICBM, Kinzhals, cruise missiles

LATEST

UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

Sybiha: Russia's strike with new experimental missile means serious escalation of aggression

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Use of new missile by Russia, possible allies’ response to be discussed at emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Sweden to finance production of Ukrainian drones under Danish model

People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva

Denis Gorbunenko's lawyers will appeal the decision to impose sanctions in the UK

NATO Secretary General Rutte intends to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine

Unit Development completes priority emergency response work in Okhmatdyt

AD
AD
AD
AD