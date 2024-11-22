Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

Sumy Regional Military Administration clarified the consequences of today's Russian UAV strike on a neighborhood in Sumy.

"As a result of the attack by Russians on a residential neighborhood, two people were killed, 10 received injuries of varying severity," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing.

Earlier it was reported that today, on November 22, the occupiers attacked Sumy with drones, a residential neighborhood was under attack.