Facts

21:00 21.11.2024

Zhovkva, delegation of Dutch MFA discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation in arms production

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, has held a meeting with Wouter Jurgens, Director of the Department of Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and Erik Weststrate, Director of the Department for Europe.

According to the press service of the President, Zhovkva thanked the Netherlands for the versatile support of Ukraine totalling almost EUR 9 billion, as well as for a significant contribution to strengthening Ukrainian missile defense.

The parties discussed the security situation in Ukraine amid the intensification of massive Russian missile strikes before the start of winter. It is noted that Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to continue working with partners to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of arms production and strengthening collective security in Europe.

“We in Europe should invest more in ensuring defense needs and spend more on security. We are grateful to the Netherlands for its interest in supporting the Ukrainian production of weapons. We are counting on an appropriate contribution in order to increase its production,” Zhovkva said.

Also, advisers to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz discussed with the delegation of the Dutch Foreign Ministry and representatives of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue David Gorman, Cristian Bobocea, Stanyslav Sereda the implementation of the Peace Formula, as well as ways to achieve a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

It is noted that the parties agreed on further steps to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Tags: #netherlands #security #cooperation

