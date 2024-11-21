Soldiers of Svoboda battalion receive another batch of drones, electronic warfare systems from the capital

On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko handed over help from the capital's community to the soldiers of the Svoboda (Freedom) battalion.

"Today I came to congratulate the soldiers of the Svoboda battalion of the 4th brigade of the National Guard Rubezh on the Day of Dignity and Freedom. And I handed over another batch of aid from the hromada of the capital. In particular: Heavyshot bombers, Mavic UAVs of various types, FPV drones, electronic warfare systems (trench and machine)," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that since 2022, Kyiv has allocated almost UAH 800 million from the city budget for equipping four brigades of the National Guard Rubezh and stressed that Kyiv will continue to help defenders both for the money of the community and by attracting extra-budgetary funds.

In 2024, Kyiv allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help the Defense Forces, and UAH 7.5 billion for the entire past 2023.