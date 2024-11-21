Facts

17:49 21.11.2024

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

A total of 114 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook, reporting, in particular, 30 combat clashes on the Pokrovsk axis and 21 – on the Kurakhove axis.

"The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat clashes has increased to 114. Ukrainian defenders are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine," it said.

On the Kurakhove axis, the enemy army carried out 21 attacks near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Nine attempts of the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The fighting continues. The enemy dropped seven aerial bombs on Andriyivka.

"On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske and Pustynka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repulsed 22 enemy attacks, eight combat clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said.

On the Lyman axis, the Russian army carried out twelve attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and in the Serebryansky Forest during the day. Ten battles ended, another two are ongoing.

On the Siversk axis, enemy aircraft struck Kuzmynivka with guided aerial bombs.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy attacked twice the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky since the beginning of the day, currently the battle is ongoing.

On the Toretsk axis, the aggressor tried four times to cut into our defense in the areas of Toretsk and Scherbynivka. The occupiers are actively using aviation in the area. They struck Toretsk, Kalynove, Ivanopillia and Kostiantynivka with guided aerial bombs.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy stormed six times the positions of our units in the area of Vovchansk, the fighting continues.

On the Kupyansk axis, the Russian occupiers attacked the defense forces twelve times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolesnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Five combat clashes continue.

On the Vremiv axis, there were seven enemy attacks in the area of Trudove, Konstantynopolske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly and Novodorivka. Three battles are still ongoing. Ulakly and Velyka Novosilka came under enemy air attacks.

"On the Orikhiv axis, the occupation troops once stormed the positions of the defense forces near Pyatykhatky. On the Prydniprovsky axis, an enemy attack continues," the General Staff said.

