Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has entered data on the activities of telecommunications operators and providers in a particular locality into the list to be made public in the form of open data.

The relevant resolution was adopted at the government meeting.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, there are no official sources of information in Ukraine on the activities of telecommunications operators and providers in terms of specific localities.

"If reporting continues to be available exclusively to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization (NCCIR), citizens and businesses will not have access to official information on telecommunications operators and providers that are technically capable of providing them with communications and the Internet," the government said in the explanatory note to the document.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also said that this reporting is necessary for government agencies to plan budget financing for the telecom industry, and its disclosure will result in reduction in the corruption risks of double financing of connection of state and municipal institutions to the Internet, etc.

The resolution introduces the information on Internet coverage and subscriber numbers in terms of localities, technology and speed, which is provided by operators and telecommunication providers under periodic reporting of operators and providers (except for those containing their financial performance indicators) and responses to government data requests to the list of open data sets that are subject to disclosure. The National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization administer this information now.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice will now be responsible for making public the registry of valid, blocked and revoked public key certificates instead of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.