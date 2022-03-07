Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Provision of Postal Services together with the Ukrainian Association of Telecom Operators "Telas" announce the launch of national roaming in Ukraine.

"This means that subscribers can switch to the network of other operators if it is not possible to use the signal of their mobile operator. In the context of military aggression, mobile operators and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications and Telas have joined forces to ensure the continuity of communication services for their subscribers," the joint statement said on Monday.

Starting today, national roaming between operators is launched in test mode.

"First of all, it will be connected in the zone of active hostilities (Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv regions), then in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions and subsequently throughout the territory Ukraine. That is, if the connection of one operator disappears, the subscriber will be able to manually connect the connection of another operator," the message says.

Currently, national roaming is available for voice calls and SMS messages within Ukraine from all mobile operators.

For the reliable functioning of the network, operators will technically implement the possibility of using national roaming gradually. Initially, national roaming will be activated for subscribers of the contract form of service, and within the next three days, subscribers of prepaid communication will be connected.

What you need to know about using national roaming for subscribers:

− the name of the network may change to the one whose coverage is in use;

− national roaming does not require additional payment from subscribers;

− Calls and SMS are billed according to the terms of your operator's tariff plan.

How to connect to another operator's network:

1. Disable auto network selection, find and select an available network manually (Vodafone UA, UA-KYIVSTAR or LIFECELL). If registration fails, you need to try again or select a different network.

After connecting, it is necessary to check the possibility of passing a call, SMS.

If if is impossible to connect to the network of another operator, the subscriber should try to restart the phone.

Operators emphasize that it is important to try to return (connect) to the network of their operator every day. Manually or by enabling auto network selection.

"Please note that connecting national roaming involves a significant load on the networks of operators. This may affect the quality of some services," the message says.