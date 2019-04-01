Facts

10:03 01.04.2019

NBU obliges financial companies, postal operators to notify about refusals to settle transactions for persons from sanctions list

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has obliged nonbank financial institutions and postal service operators to submit information about their refusals to settle transactions for persons from the sanction list to the central bank.

According to the NBU website, from now on, nonbank financial institutions and postal service operators are obliged to submit to the NBU information about:

- refusal to conduct currency exchange transactions for persons specified in the sanction lists, to whom the "blocking of assets" and / or "halt of financial transactions" sanctions were applied;

- refusal to transfer funds without opening accounts on behalf of/in favor of the persons specified in the sanction lists.

Such innovations were approved by NBU resolution No. 53 dated March 28, 2019 amending the resolution of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine No. 654 dated October 1, 2015.

The document took effect on March 30, 2019.

