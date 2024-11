Number of victims in Kryvy Rih up to 15, incl two teenagers – authorities

As a result of the attack on Kryvy Rih, 15 people were wounded, including two minors, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"A total of 15 victims in Kryvy Rih. Two teenagers among them. A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized. Another young man, who is 16, was given assistance on the spot. In total, nine people were hospitalized," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.