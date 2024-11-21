Facts

10:23 21.11.2024

Russians fire intercontinental ballistic missile, Kinzhal, seven X-101 missiles at Dnipro

On the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops launched a series of strikes at Dnipro with missiles of various types. In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

In addition, an aeroballistic missile X-47M2 Kinzhal was launched from a MiG-31K fighter from Tambov region. Another seven X-101 cruise missiles were launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Volgograd region.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed six X-101 missiles. There were no significant consequences for the other missiles," the report states.

No information about casualties or injured people was received.

