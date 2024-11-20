Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha visited the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, where he held detailed talks with Rafael Mariano Grossi on the eve of the Board of Governors meeting.

"I stressed that the increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is a necessary response to Russia’s systematic threats to nuclear safety and security. I highlighted Russia’s recent reckless strikes on our nuclear energy system and urged a decisive international response," he said on the X social network.

The minister said the deployment of the IAEA mission underscores the global recognition of these threats.

"We must counter Russia's nuclear blackmail and ensure the entire region's safety," Sybiha said.