Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine may lose the war if the United States decides to reduce military assistance, because its own production of weapons is not enough for it to survive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with FoxNews TV channel.

"If they [new U.S. Administration] will cut [military assistance to Ukraine], I think we will lose. Of course, anyway, we will stay and we will fight. We have production, but it’s not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive. But it will be, if such choice will be the American choice, so we will decide what we’ll have to do," Zelenskyy said.

When asked about the course of the war compared to the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy noted that although the first days were the most difficult, now everything depends on the internal unity of Ukrainians and the unity of its partners."I think that was the most difficult period, but now this period, this moment depends, I think, on our unity in Ukraine, and I think that what is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that diplomacy is the only way to end the war, but stressed that Vladimir Putin can stop it at any moment.

"Isn’t Putin the one who can make this decision to end this war? … I’m sure that, as of today, it depends on Putin, really a lot. He can do that. He can be willing and end this war," Zelenskyy said.

"But, it also depends on the United States of America much more. Putin is weaker than the United States of America. The President of the United States of America has the strength and authorities and weapons, and he can decrease the price for the energy resources. By the way, I heard the signal in the media from President Trump that he is thinking to decrease the prices for energy resources, for oil, and it is needed to be done," Zelenskyy added.

When asked if he hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be able to influence Putin to end the war, the President of Ukraine replied: "it will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can.” “Because he is much stronger than Putin. He’s stronger. The United States is stronger. Economy, stronger. The United States has a very big influence," Zelenskyy said.