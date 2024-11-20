Facts

14:47 20.11.2024

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

3 min read
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine may lose the war if the United States decides to reduce military assistance, because its own production of weapons is not enough for it to survive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with FoxNews TV channel.

"If they [new U.S. Administration] will cut [military assistance to Ukraine], I think we will lose. Of course, anyway, we will stay and we will fight. We have production, but it’s not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive. But it will be, if such choice will be the American choice, so we will decide what we’ll have to do," Zelenskyy said.

When asked about the course of the war compared to the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy noted that although the first days were the most difficult, now everything depends on the internal unity of Ukrainians and the unity of its partners."I think that was the most difficult period, but now this period, this moment depends, I think, on our unity in Ukraine, and I think that what is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that diplomacy is the only way to end the war, but stressed that Vladimir Putin can stop it at any moment.

"Isn’t Putin the one who can make this decision to end this war? … I’m sure that, as of today, it depends on Putin, really a lot. He can do that. He can be willing and end this war," Zelenskyy said.

"But, it also depends on the United States of America much more. Putin is weaker than the United States of America. The President of the United States of America has the strength and authorities and weapons, and he can decrease the price for the energy resources. By the way, I heard the signal in the media from President Trump that he is thinking to decrease the prices for energy resources, for oil, and it is needed to be done," Zelenskyy added.

When asked if he hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be able to influence Putin to end the war, the President of Ukraine replied: "it will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can.” “Because he is much stronger than Putin. He’s stronger. The United States is stronger. Economy, stronger. The United States has a very big influence," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #weapons

MORE ABOUT

21:01 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

20:36 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

15:37 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:18 19.11.2024
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

16:38 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

15:57 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

14:01 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

LATEST

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

Ukraine launches British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

Supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into West vs Russia war – Austrian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD