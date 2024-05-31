Economy

19:45 31.05.2024

Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

In Chortkiv, with the support of the EU and the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO), a dormitory for internally displaced persons (IDPs) was reconstructed and energy-modernized with a budget of EUR 1.96 million. This resulted in the creation of 39 smart apartments and seven dormitory rooms, NEFCO's press service has reported.

"The Chortkiv community has welcomed more than six thousand compatriots from the north, east, and south of the country. Over two thousand people have already become true Chortkiv residents: they study, work, and start families here. I am sincerely delighted that our team, with the support of foreign partners – the European Union and NEFCO – managed to undertake and complete such a necessary project for the reconstruction of housing for the new residents of Chortkiv," commented Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko during the official handover of keys to 40 families on Friday.

To transform the building into eco-friendly housing for IDPs, the facility, consisting of a three-story building connected to a one-story dining hall, was comprehensively renovated and modernized with regard to inclusivity and energy efficiency, including the installation of new biomass boilers.

According to the press release, this is already the seventh completed housing reconstruction project for IDPs under the programme "EU Support for Urgent Housing Needs for Internally Displaced Persons in Ukraine," with a total budget of EUR 19 million, funded by the EU and managed by NEFCO. The program provides for the conversion of municipal buildings into energy-efficient housing in 10 communities: Zviahel, Zolochiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kivertsi, Kovel, Lutsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, and Chortkiv. Residential houses for IDPs have already been opened in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kivertsi, Kovel, Lutsk, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi.

As noted by NEFCO Project Manager Tetiana Vekha, in addition to this programme, NEFCO manages three other EU-funded programs related to providing housing for IDPs and restoring critical infrastructure.

