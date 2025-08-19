Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:47 19.08.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces E-Order for transportation of empty wagons

1 min read

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a new functionality on the E-Portal UZ-Cargo - E-Order - for the transportation of empty wagons, Deputy Director of the Commercial Affairs Department of Ukrzaliznytsia Valeriy Tkachev reported on Telegram.

According to him, the service provides the opportunity to submit applications online, track their status in real time and work without unnecessary paper processes.

At the initial stage, logical controls will operate in warning mode so that all customers can gradually adapt to the new interface.

The mandatory verification of the presence of an agreed E-Order during the execution of the transport document will be carried out approximately from September 1, 2025.

The service will be available in the UZ-Cargo E-Portal section.

More details about its maintenance can be found in the "user instructions" section located in the E-Orders register ("i") and in the corresponding block of the main page of the "personal account."

