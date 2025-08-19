Pharmacy sales in Ukraine in H1 of 2025 increase by 11% in monetary terms, decrease by 2.8% in kind

Pharmacy sales in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 in monetary terms increased by 11% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 105.214 billion, but in kind decreased by 2.78% - to 567.02 million packages, the Business Credit company informed Interfax-Ukraine with the data of a study conducted.

According to them, the weighted average price of pharmacy basket goods in the first half of the year amounted to UAH 185.56 per package, which is 14.17% more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, pharmacy sales of medicines in January-June 2025 increased in monetary terms by 10.33% - to almost UAH 81.929 billion, and in kind decreased by 2.32% - to almost UAH 399.292 million.

The weighted average retail price of medicines in the first half of the year was UAH 205.19 per package, which is almost 13% more than a year ago.

Pharmacy sales of dietary supplements in January-June in monetary terms increased by 17.67% compared to the same period in 2024, to almost UAH 11.679 billion, and in quantity terms decreased by 1.5%, to 49.479 million packages. The weighted average price in this segment increased by 19.5%, to UAH 236.03 per unit of goods.

As reported, pharmacy sales in Ukraine in 2024 increased in monetary terms by 10.67% compared to 2023 - to UAH 192.843 billion, and in quantity terms decreased by 5% - to over 1.157 billion packages. The weighted average price of pharmacy basket goods in 2024 was UAH 166.59 - 16.53% more than in 2023.