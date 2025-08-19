Bucha community installs solar power plants on social institutions with total capacity of almost 400 kW

Solar panels with a total capacity of almost 400 kW were installed on six social institutions of Bucha community, said Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha.

"We save the budget – we invest in the future. In Bucha community, solar panels were installed on six municipal institutions. This means lower electricity costs today and energy independence tomorrow," Fedoruk wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to his information, the Bucha Consultative and Diagnostic Center (16 kW), Bucha Lyceum No. 5 (102 kW), Syniak Outpatient Clinic (39 kW), Babyntsi Secondary Education Institution (87.44 kW), Zdvyzhivka Gymnasium (78 kW), and Syniak Lyceum (61 kW) received SES.

The mayor noted that the plants were installed thanks to the support of the French non-profit organization Électriciens sans frontières (Electricians without Borders).