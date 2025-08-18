Contributions to Energy Support Fund should increase by at least EUR 150 mln by year end – draft Govt Action Plan

The Ministry of Energy must ensure an increase of at least EUR 150 million in partners' contributions to the Energy Support Fund, where more than EUR 1.16 billion has been accumulated, and the permitted throughput capacity of interstate intersections for electricity export by 200 MW (currently 900 MW), according to the draft Government Action Plan published on Monday.

In addition, by December 31, 2025, among other things, draft laws on the location, design and construction of power units No. 3-4 of the Khmelnytsky NPP, as well as on the corporatization of the state enterprise Eastern Mining and Enrichment Plant, must be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. At the same time, by this date, the Concept of the State Economic Program for the Management of Spent Nuclear Fuel of Domestic NPPs for the Period Until 2030 must be approved and a government order must be adopted on the location, design and construction of a nuclear facility for the production of fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors of nuclear power plants. The construction of Khmelnytsky NPP-3,4, as well as a nuclear facility for the production of fuel assemblies, must be started by the end of 2026.

As reported with reference to Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a conversation with journalists as part of the presentation of the draft Government Action Plan in Kyiv on August 18, Ukraine is working on options for completing units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytsky NPP under alternative scenarios, since there is no progress in agreements with Bulgaria on the sale of VVER-1000 reactor vessels for these two units.