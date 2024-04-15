Economy

20:55 15.04.2024

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods decreases by 12.5% in Jan-Feb – statistics

The negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-February 2024 decreased by 12.5% compared to the same period in 2023 - to $3.227 billion from $3.689 billion, the State Statistics Service reported on Monday.

According to its data, exports of goods from Ukraine for the specified period compared to January-February 2023 increased by 5% - to $6.812 billion, while imports decreased by 1.4% - to $10.038 billion.

The State Statistics Service clarified that in February 2024, compared to January 2024, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports decreased by 1.9%, to $3.373 billion, and imports - by 3.9%, to $5.195 billion.

The seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance in February 2024 was negative and amounted to $1.822 billion, in the previous month it was also negative - $1.966 billion.

The export coverage ratio for imports in January-February 2024 was 0.68 (in January-February 2023 - 0.64).

The State Statistics Service clarified that foreign trade operations were carried out with partners from 201 countries.

