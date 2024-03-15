Council of Seven discusses situation with assets of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Russia

The Council for Entrepreneurship Support in the Conditions of Martial Law (the Council of Seven) discussed the issue of resolving the situation with the assets belonging to Ukrainian entrepreneurs located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Two days ago, we in full force... spent several hours discussing how to deal with sanctions in general, how to deal with the Russian market, with Russian assets. Many people [Ukrainian entrepreneurs] objectively had some assets [in the Russian Federation], and they had assets even before 2014, before the full-scale invasion. And what is the process of exiting them? Just leave them, abandon them?.. So then we would give them one hundred percent to the aggressor, and it will monetize them one hundred percent for aggression in Ukraine, or sell these assets? And then what to do with the taxes that need to be paid?" Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said, outlining the current situation at KIEF TALKS on Friday.

He stated that there are some issues with which there is no complete clarity, "what is right, what is wrong, how society will perceive it."

At the same time, the deputy head of the Office of the President reported on the "development of a framework" in more than 10 areas. Moreover, each council member will be responsible for one or two and some for three areas.