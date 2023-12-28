Economy

12:22 28.12.2023

URCS mobile medical teams constantly serve patients in remote settlements of Chernihiv region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) from Pryluky constantly travel to remote settlements of Chernihiv region to provide assistance to patients who, due to damaged infrastructure and health conditions, cannot come to outpatient clinics or hospitals.

"Over the course of a week, the mobile medical team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided 83 medical consultations in Pryluky district," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Mostly older people with chronic diseases that require regular examination and treatment adjustments come to see the mobile medical team

.

