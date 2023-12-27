Economy

18:17 27.12.2023

PM: Govt extends PSO for electricity for population until late April 2024

1 min read
PM: Govt extends PSO for electricity for population until late April 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended public service obligations (PSO) for electricity for the population until the end of April 2024, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are extending PSO for electricity until the end of April next year. As promised, for household consumers the price of electricity will continue to be UAH 2.64 per kWh. This will allow us not to increase the burden on family budgets during the heating season," he said Shmyhal at the Wednesday government meeting.

The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to attract additional funds for energy needs.

In particular, he adjusted the agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, which will allow NEC Ukrenergo to receive over EUR 3 million to pay contractors' bills for work performed.

Tags: #pso

MORE ABOUT

14:39 29.06.2021
Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

14:08 19.05.2021
PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

18:38 28.12.2020
Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

10:13 06.08.2020
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

16:12 28.01.2020
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

17:25 25.11.2019
Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

10:34 09.09.2019
Annulment of PSO, price caps on electricity market should be of high priority for govt – Energy Community

Annulment of PSO, price caps on electricity market should be of high priority for govt – Energy Community

15:36 14.08.2019
Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

11:11 18.06.2019
Presidential administration to submit own version of PSO on power market to govt

Presidential administration to submit own version of PSO on power market to govt

12:06 24.05.2019
If energy companies see excessive profits on new market, Ukraine could introduce windfall tax – Energy Community

If energy companies see excessive profits on new market, Ukraine could introduce windfall tax – Energy Community

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to increase investment in production of gunpowder – Zelenskyy

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

LATEST

Energoatom ready to transfer NPPs to Westinghouse fuel

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

Ukraine to increase investment in production of gunpowder – Zelenskyy

Ukrnafta extends deadline for searching for partners for joint development of fields until March 1, 2024

Multiplex pays off tax debt of UAH 10 mln before March 2023 – CEO

Ukraine based on results of eurobond restructuring in 2024 may return to external borrowing market in 2025-2026 – minister of finance

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

Ministry of Economy developing options for state to consolidate owner functions

Ukrposhta with Estonian Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia start delivery of intl shipments by rail

AD
AD
AD
AD