PM: Govt extends PSO for electricity for population until late April 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended public service obligations (PSO) for electricity for the population until the end of April 2024, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are extending PSO for electricity until the end of April next year. As promised, for household consumers the price of electricity will continue to be UAH 2.64 per kWh. This will allow us not to increase the burden on family budgets during the heating season," he said Shmyhal at the Wednesday government meeting.

The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to attract additional funds for energy needs.

In particular, he adjusted the agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, which will allow NEC Ukrenergo to receive over EUR 3 million to pay contractors' bills for work performed.