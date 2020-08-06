Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution with amendments to the current model of imposing public service obligations regime (PSO) on electricity market players, which, in particular, provide for the sale of electricity to the State Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in the amounts necessary for households at a price of 10 UAH per MWh, and an increase in the volume of sales of electricity generated by NPPs in the market of bilateral contracts.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday with a three-day revision.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this is a very important step towards stabilizing the electricity market, since about 50% of the electricity produced by Energoatom will be directed to the needs of households, and Energoatom will be able to sell about 40% of its electricity on the market of bilateral contracts.

"This means that the Ukrainian business will receive electricity at a better price than it is now," the prime minister said.

He added that the draft resolution has been agreed with the EU Energy Community Secretariat.