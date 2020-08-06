Economy

10:13 06.08.2020

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

1 min read
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution with amendments to the current model of imposing public service obligations regime (PSO) on electricity market players, which, in particular, provide for the sale of electricity to the State Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom in the amounts necessary for households at a price of 10 UAH per MWh, and an increase in the volume of sales of electricity generated by NPPs in the market of bilateral contracts.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday with a three-day revision.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this is a very important step towards stabilizing the electricity market, since about 50% of the electricity produced by Energoatom will be directed to the needs of households, and Energoatom will be able to sell about 40% of its electricity on the market of bilateral contracts.

"This means that the Ukrainian business will receive electricity at a better price than it is now," the prime minister said.

He added that the draft resolution has been agreed with the EU Energy Community Secretariat.

Tags: #energoatom #electricity #pso
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:19 31.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

14:29 27.07.2020
Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

14:22 21.07.2020
Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

09:53 15.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

12:48 03.07.2020
Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

15:38 17.06.2020
Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

11:36 15.06.2020
RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

15:24 09.06.2020
Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

14:26 27.05.2020
Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

14:43 20.05.2020
Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

LATEST

Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD