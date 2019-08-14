Economy

15:36 14.08.2019

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

2 min read
Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

The Cabinet of Ministers on August 14 put amendments to the mechanism of functioning of public service obligations (PSO) in the electricity market.

The relevant decision was voted in accordance with an abridged procedure.

Initially, draft amendments to PSO were not put on the agenda of a government meeting on that day. The intention of the Cabinet of Ministers to take the appropriate decisions became known from the speech of Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk. He said that among other things, on August 14 amendments will be put to the PSO mechanism, which will allow reducing the cost of electricity for large industrial consumers.

In turn, presidential representative in the government Andriy Gerus, commenting on the decision during the meeting, noted that it was put on the agenda (as paragraph 4.52) without prior publication for public discussion.

In addition, he emphasized that, according to the law on the electricity market, decisions on PSO should be sent to the government for consideration by the regulator, the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER).

"What I was informed about by the NCER is that it is categorically against such a version of PSO, since it is necessary to think not only about large enterprises, but also medium/small enterprises, water utilities," Gerus said.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #pso #electricity_market
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 14.08.2019
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

17:41 14.08.2019
Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

17:10 14.08.2019
Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

16:49 14.08.2019
Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

16:30 14.08.2019
Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

13:42 14.08.2019
Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

10:35 14.08.2019
Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

18:00 06.08.2019
Cabinet expects to increase share of use of Ukrainian language in everyday life up to 75% by 2030

Cabinet expects to increase share of use of Ukrainian language in everyday life up to 75% by 2030

16:16 01.08.2019
Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

15:13 30.07.2019
No government meeting planned this week – source

No government meeting planned this week – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

LATEST

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

60,000 Ukrainians declare income from farm goods sales

Fozzy Group uses Vodafone BigData tool to choose perfect location of new stores

Ukrzaliznytsia to get from 20 to 40 General Electric locomotives in 2020

Metinvest carries first procurement transaction through we.trade blockchain trade platform

NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

SPF head insists on reshuffling Odesa Port-Side Plant's leadership as conditions for further operation of enterprise

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD