Economy

16:12 28.01.2020

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

2 min read
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended a resolution on imposing public service obligations (PSO) on the natural gas market, pegging the price of gas sold by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to households and heat suppliers to the Dutch TTF hub quotes.

The relevant changes are enshrined in resolution No. 17 dated January 24, 2020, the text of which was posted on the government website on Tuesday morning.

"From January 1, 2020, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy sells/supplies natural gas in accordance with paragraphs 7, 8 and 11 of the Regulation at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but no higher than the level that, in particular, takes into account arithmetic average of the actual prices of natural gas (End of Day) for the next day of gas supply (Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch TTF gas hub for the period from the first to 22nd days of the month when gas is supplied, according to the Powernext/EEX exchange information, the difference (spread) between the price on the TTF hub and the border of Ukraine, as well as the tariff for gas transmission services to the point of entry to Ukraine on interconnection border with Poland/Slovakia/Hungary," the government said in the document.

The Cabinet said that from January 1, 2020, the purchase price of natural gas under PSO cannot be higher than its sale price in accordance with the above conditions, plus the Naftogaz Ukrainy's trade markup at 1.917% of this price.

Thus, the price of Naftogaz Ukrainy under PSO will be set on the basis of TTF quotes plus the difference in the price between TTF and the border of Ukraine plus the entrance fee to the Ukrainian gas transmission system plus the trade margin.

Tags: #naftogaz #pso #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

12:56 24.01.2020
Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

11:34 24.01.2020
Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

11:49 22.01.2020
Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

10:42 22.01.2020
Ukrtransgaz's property seized, funds on accounts frozen

Ukrtransgaz's property seized, funds on accounts frozen

18:53 20.01.2020
Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

11:15 15.01.2020
Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

17:36 14.01.2020
Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

15:45 09.01.2020
Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

13:39 09.01.2020
Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

LATEST

EU to provide EUR 26 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture, small farms – agreement signed in Brussels

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

We will introduce international arbitrage institution on a par with justice reform – Mylovanov

'Investment Nanny' will work on basis of UkraineInvest – Mylovanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD