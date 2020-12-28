Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

The government of Ukraine extended the regime of Public Service Obligations (PSO) on the electricity market until March 31, 2021 and established a single electricity tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for household consumers and the electricity sales price of Energoatom PSO at the price of UAH 150 per MWh.

The relevant decision was made at the Monday government meeting.

"The project of the Energy Ministry for public service obligations in the electricity market provides for the extension of public service obligations from January 1 to March 31, 2021, the establishment for the period until March 31 of a fixed price of UAH 1.68 per kWh with VAT for household consumers and the sale by Energoatom of electricity within the PSO under bilateral agreements to Guaranteed Buyer at a price of UAH 150 per MWh," Head of the Energy Ministry Yuriy Vitrenko said, presenting the draft amendments to resolution No.483.

As reported, the population paid UAH 0.9 per kWh for the first 100 kWh.