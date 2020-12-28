Economy

18:38 28.12.2020

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

1 min read
Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

The government of Ukraine extended the regime of Public Service Obligations (PSO) on the electricity market until March 31, 2021 and established a single electricity tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for household consumers and the electricity sales price of Energoatom PSO at the price of UAH 150 per MWh.

The relevant decision was made at the Monday government meeting.

"The project of the Energy Ministry for public service obligations in the electricity market provides for the extension of public service obligations from January 1 to March 31, 2021, the establishment for the period until March 31 of a fixed price of UAH 1.68 per kWh with VAT for household consumers and the sale by Energoatom of electricity within the PSO under bilateral agreements to Guaranteed Buyer at a price of UAH 150 per MWh," Head of the Energy Ministry Yuriy Vitrenko said, presenting the draft amendments to resolution No.483.

As reported, the population paid UAH 0.9 per kWh for the first 100 kWh.

Tags: #government #energoatom #electricity #pso
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 28.12.2020
Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

11:53 24.12.2020
Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

11:04 24.12.2020
Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

13:41 19.12.2020
Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

12:24 18.12.2020
Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

12:24 18.12.2020
RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

16:38 14.12.2020
Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

16:43 09.12.2020
Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

16:36 09.12.2020
Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

11:21 26.11.2020
Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

LATEST

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Court initiates proceedings on bankruptcy case of Bogdan Motors automobile company

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

Kyivstar gets status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

DTEK Oil&Gas completes drilling deep well on Machukhske field with flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters of gas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD