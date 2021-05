PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not extend the imposition of public service obligations (PSO) on NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy for the sale of natural gas to thermal energy producers.

"From tomorrow [May 20], the government no longer regulates gas prices for heat suppliers and does not oblige Naftogaz to sell them gas at a fixed price," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.