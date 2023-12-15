Economy

10:49 15.12.2023

Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

2 min read
The President of ENTSO-E, on behalf of the General Assembly of the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators, Zbyněk Boldiš, congratulated Ukrenergo on joining ENTSO-E as a member and stated that the Ukrainian company will take its full place among European operators.

"On behalf of the ENTSO-E General Assembly, I would like to congratulate Ukrenergo on joining ENTSO-E as a member. This achievement marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another. The first journey was marked by the emergency synchronization on March 16, 2022, the signature of the Observer Membership Agreement in April 2022 and the completion of the synchronization project on November 28, 2023. We are now embarking on a new journey where Ukrenergo assumes its full place among European TSOs. Together, we will be stronger in promoting and advancing a resilient, sustainable, and integrated European electricity grid," he said.

"ENTSO-E members are driven by their shared responsibility to achieve the energy transition and to keep the lights on in Europe. Welcoming Ukrenergo as a member of the association underlines ENTSO-E’s commitment to strengthen cooperation among TSOs at pan-European level, in order to foster the security, resilience and reliability of the interconnected power system. ENTSO-E and Ukrenergo have been working together since 2017 to achieve such integration. A notable milestone was reached on March 16, 2022 with the emergency synchronization of Ukraine and Moldova with the Continental Europe power system. Since then, Ukrenergo has consistently demonstrated its ability to operate and maintain Ukraine’s transmission power system stability in challenging circumstances," ENTSO-E said on its website.

"In November 2023, ENTSO-E announced the successful completion of synchronization project with Ukraine after the compliance by Ukrenergo with the key technical requirements necessary to enable a permanent interconnection between the power systems of Continental Europe and Ukraine," it said.

ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, is the association of the European transmission system operators (TSOs). The 40 member TSOs, representing 36 countries, are responsible for the secure and coordinated operation of Europe’s electricity system, the largest interconnected electrical grid in the world. In addition to its core, historical role in technical cooperation, ENTSO-E is also the common voice of TSOs.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo #entso_e

