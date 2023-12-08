First piggyback train with trucks crosses Ukrainian-Polish border - Ukrzaliznytsia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia sent the first piggyback train with trucks to Poland, loading 13 tractors with semi-trailers onto its 23 platforms, the company’s press service reported.

It is clarified that the company worked on the project for two weeks.

“The train runs along the route Sknyliv (Ukraine) – Slawkow (Poland). Customs and border clearance of cargo takes place at the Izov – Hrubieszów railway border crossing. There are still formal issues regarding the rapid crossing of the Polish border, and specialists are already working to speed up the process,” Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Similar trips will be organized back and forth. From the Slawkow station, the trucks are sent to their destination along the road. Transfer of car drivers from the loading point to the railway platform to the unloading point is provided by bus.

“To order transportation of a truck by piggyback train from Ukraine, you need to contact the branch of the Lisky Transport Service Center of Ukrzaliznytsia, in the opposite direction – to UZ Cargo Poland,” the statement says.

As reported, the Deputy Director of the Commercial Work Department of Ukrzaliznytsia, Valeriy Tkachev, at a meeting with agricultural exporters on Thursday, confirmed the information in a viral video distributed on the Internet, in which Ukrainian trucks loaded onto co-trailer platforms move by rail. In this way, Ukrainian exporters are trying to solve the problem of crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border, which has been blocked by Polish carriers for a month.

It was also reported that at the time of the meeting, Polish customs officers were inspecting a test piggyback train loaded with 23 Ukrainian trucks, their delay was explained by the need to coordinate the dimensions of the cargo and the presence of fuel in the trucks.