Economy

17:36 05.12.2023

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

1 min read
In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

In the future, Ukraine and its partners plan to launch the production of armored vehicles on its territory, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In October, during a visit to Berlin, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we launched cooperation between the Ukrainian defense industry and the German arms concern Rheinmetall," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, Rheinmetall is already producing artillery shells for Ukraine and is receiving new orders.

"In the future, we plan to launch the production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory. This is a flagship project of uniting the forces of Ukraine and European gunsmiths to achieve a just peace and our common security," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that in the future Ukraine would also rely on technology transfer, investments in design developments, new production facilities and Military Tech.

