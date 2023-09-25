Economy

15:03 25.09.2023

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

1 min read
Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Polish President Andrzej Duda considers the decision to maintain the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market a correct one, while announcing Warsaw's intentions to increase transit through Poland in order to help Ukraine work with countries that need this grain.

"I believe this is the right decision, that the Polish government keeps the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. However, everything possible must be done to ensure that its transit volumes are as large as possible," Duda told Polish TV channel TVP1.

Transit corridors have already been established in Poland, thanks to which Ukrainian grain can transit through Poland and be exported to where it is needed, he said. "We are trying to help Ukraine and those countries that require this help," Duda said.

"Thanks to the work of our farmers, we provide for ourselves. We do not need grain from Ukraine. Their excellent harvests, during the war, almost did not reach the countries that really needed them," Duda said.

Tags: #poland #duda

