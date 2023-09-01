We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas the issue of exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries.

"We count on Estonia's support at the EU level in the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries. As well as cooperation in the development of logistics, in particular, through the Rail Baltica project, which will improve the access of Ukrainian products to the Baltic ports," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

The parties also discussed support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and assistance with weapons.

"It is very important for us that Estonia supports the peace formula of the President of Ukraine, strengthens sanctions against Russia and creates a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression. We coordinate our work with partners and work for security throughout Europe," Shmyhal summed up.