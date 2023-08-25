Fedorov: We must change rules for formation of teachers' salaries

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov declares the need to change the rule for the formation of teachers' salaries.

“As for teachers, the most important thing is the position of the president and the Minister of Education that we must change working conditions, we must change the rules for the formation of wages," he said at the August Conference on Friday.

According to him, the authorities already have specific developments in this direction, as well as the best world experience in the formation of teachers' salaries.

"But most importantly, we need to create conditions for people who are in the education system today so that they do not think about any other needs, except how to inspire children to study. In addition, make sure that people who are not in the system or left the system, but want to serve children, parents and the country, returned to the system. And without changes in wages, this is simply impossible to do," Fedorov said.