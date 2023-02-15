Facts

12:19 15.02.2023

Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

2 min read
Authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after end of war – Rada Committee Head Babak

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak says the authorities intend to raise salaries for teachers after the end of the war.

"As for the salaries of teachers. Most of all, I want their salaries to rise, and the president also wants this most of all. Raising the salaries of teachers was planned in the first year of COVID-19. But at that moment they realized that they needed to keep medical workers in the country, so that they do not go abroad, because they were immediately offered very attractive salaries in Eastern Europe. Therefore, there was a need for doctors to urgently raise salaries and agree that next year, at least to the same level, we raise teachers' salaries. Unfortunately, there was a full-scale war that destroyed all plans. But this will be the first thing that will be done after the war – raising teachers' salaries," Babak told Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked whether the authorities were afraid that those teachers who went abroad in connection with the war would not return to Ukraine, including because of low salaries, the head of the committee replied that it was impossible to increase it earlier, since all income of the budget go to the Armed Forces, and social payments are funded by international partners.

"And to tell them that we here during the war decided to raise the salaries of teachers – finance it. Our partners will tell us: 'With all due respect, we are trying to help you, the amounts are measured in tens of billions of dollars, and you want to give us another billion? Well, or borrow. This is the simplest populist way out: to raise salaries now, to borrow money so that our children can give it back later. We cannot afford it and do not want to do this," Babak said.

Tags: #salaries #teachers

MORE ABOUT

18:04 19.08.2022
More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

14:38 04.05.2022
About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

About 24,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war

19:09 25.03.2022
Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

Finance Ministry funds salaries of teachers, payment for idle time to be determined by local govt

10:56 29.12.2021
Cabinet allocates UAH 300 mln for salaries to miners from budget reserve fund

Cabinet allocates UAH 300 mln for salaries to miners from budget reserve fund

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

08:58 29.12.2020
State budget for 2021 provides for increase in salaries for doctors by 30% – Finance Ministry

State budget for 2021 provides for increase in salaries for doctors by 30% – Finance Ministry

13:08 28.10.2020
Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

18:57 10.04.2020
Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

18:35 04.03.2020
Shmyhal says payments to ministers, members of supervisory boards should be reduced

Shmyhal says payments to ministers, members of supervisory boards should be reduced

12:42 05.02.2020
Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada Committee Head Babak: Have no direct ambitions to be Education Minister, but if president offers, I will agree

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

On second day of Ramstein meeting participants to discuss supply of tanks to Ukraine – Reznikov

Rada Committee Head Babak: Have no direct ambitions to be Education Minister, but if president offers, I will agree

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

Zelensky: Ukrainian rescuers rescue woman from rubble in Turkey

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD