Shmyhal says payments to ministers, members of supervisory boards should be reduced

Denys Shmyhal, the newly appointed prime minister of Ukraine, advocates a reduction in salaries to ministers and members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies.

"There are expenses that we must reduce: this concerns salaries and bonuses of officials, including ministers of the new government, members of a number of supervisory boards and other officials," he said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada.

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the need to review the salaries for members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies.